Newport Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,312 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 1.53% of Unisys worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,340,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UIS opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.