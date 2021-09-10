Newport Trust Co Has $128.49 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,931 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 2.36% of Bank OZK worth $128,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 171,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

