Newport Trust Co Has $158.67 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,868 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 2.68% of Macy’s worth $158,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $21.86 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

