Newport Trust Co Has $22.72 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.41% of Teradata worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 19.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.