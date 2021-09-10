Newport Trust Co Has $59.23 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 106,856 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.27% of Western Digital worth $59,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

