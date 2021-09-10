Newport Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.30% of Belden worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at $6,799,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $58.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

