Newport Trust Co Lowers Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,576 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.89% of Simmons First National worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,512,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.86 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.