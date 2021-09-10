Newport Trust Co Makes New $71.81 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,805,000. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.78% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PNW opened at $75.54 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

