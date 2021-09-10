Newport Trust Co Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,807,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,706 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 14.2% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 2.73% of AT&T worth $5,606,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.