Newport Trust Co Sells 160,539 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,539 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.61% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $64,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

