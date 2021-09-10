Newport Trust Co Sells 224,115 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224,115 shares during the period. 3M makes up 5.2% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 1.78% of 3M worth $2,050,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $186.13 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

