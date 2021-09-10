Newport Trust Co Sells 24,037 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.56% of State Street worth $159,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

