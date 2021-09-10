Newport Trust Co Sells 270,725 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,725 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.45% of Genworth Financial worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,205,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

