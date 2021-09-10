Newport Trust Co Sells 2,727 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $240.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.