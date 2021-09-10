Newport Trust Co Sells 294,160 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,315,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 294,160 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 8.7% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 6.55% of General Dynamics worth $3,448,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $203.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

