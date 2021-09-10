Newport Trust Co Sells 64,289 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,289 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.72% of Whirlpool worth $235,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $19,417,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.24 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $169.15 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

