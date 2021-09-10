Newport Trust Co Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.14% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

