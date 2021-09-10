Newport Trust Co Trims Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.13% of Trustmark worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK opened at $30.47 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

