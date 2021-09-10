NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading 3.6% Higher

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

