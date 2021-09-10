NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.74 or 0.01399940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.00553091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00345132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00036174 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.