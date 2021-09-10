NEXT (NEXT) Market Cap Achieves $775,795.51

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $775,795.51 and $748.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.00387162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

