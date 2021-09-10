NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0016

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $177,721.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,129,199,358 coins and its circulating supply is 2,088,967,249 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

