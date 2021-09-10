NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 78,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 238,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.57%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

