NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Up 0.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.56 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29). 341,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 885,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £579.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. This represents a yield of 1.75%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

