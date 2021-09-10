NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

