NFTb (NFTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.37 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. NFTb has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00125214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00179484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.25 or 1.00624727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.59 or 0.07033385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.51 or 0.00847940 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

