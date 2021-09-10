NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $214.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,438.93 or 0.05378717 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $693,210.08 and approximately $214.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 284 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

