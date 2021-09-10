NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.60. 7,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $395.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NI by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NI by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NI by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NI by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.