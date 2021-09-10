NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.60. 7,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $395.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.24.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.
NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
