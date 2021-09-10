NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 71.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $716,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 482,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 215,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

