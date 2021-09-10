Nimiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.29 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $33.29 million and $995,468.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.73 or 0.07265725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.18 or 0.01394153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00387016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00125345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.95 or 0.00549065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00558093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00345380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006616 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,921,913,713 coins and its circulating supply is 8,260,413,713 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

