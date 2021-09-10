Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.10

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 216265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

