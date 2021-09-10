Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.