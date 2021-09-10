Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,800 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 643.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

