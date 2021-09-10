Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

