Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.06.

SAM opened at $538.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.25 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $724.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.52.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.