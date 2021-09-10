Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $195.23 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

