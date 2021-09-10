Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Integer worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Integer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,973 shares of company stock worth $2,340,039. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

