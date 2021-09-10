Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 562,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

