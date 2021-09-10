Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Shares of AYI opened at $172.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

