Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRNO opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

