Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

