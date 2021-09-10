Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

