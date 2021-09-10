Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT opened at $141.03 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

