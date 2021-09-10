Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $57.51 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

