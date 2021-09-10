Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 52.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 193.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $73.63 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

