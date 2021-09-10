Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.13 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

