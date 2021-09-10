Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after buying an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after buying an additional 634,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

