Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

