Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

