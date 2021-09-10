NIX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,000.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $25,000.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.